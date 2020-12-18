See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Deborah Rotenstein, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
3 (15)
44 years of experience
Dr. Deborah Rotenstein, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Rotenstein works at Pediatric Alliance in Pittsburgh, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Allegheny Clinic Pediatrics
    1789 S Braddock Ave Ste 294, Pittsburgh, PA 15218
    Ahn-squirrel Hill Primary Care
    5889 Forbes Ave Ste 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Newborn Metabolic Screening
Thyroid Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Dec 18, 2020
    My daughter has been seeing Dr.Rotenstein for 9 years now. To be honest, at first we thought she was very intense and my husband and I joked it was like going to the principals office. We later realize she just takes her job very serious( as she should). Before choosing her we went to quite a few other endocrinologists and always left feeling uninformed and underwhelmed. Dr.Rotenstein always makes us feel included in my daughters treatment and more importantly my daughter always feels included as well. Now going on 9 years as patients of hers I also see the wonderful relationship she has with my daughter( and my husband and I) She truly goes above and beyond. She always walks in the room prepared with any new information, such as test results. At times she has even called me after hours,(not being the on call doctor)if I have left a message with a question. She has personally called me with test result to discuss them with me, which is not common now a days. She is wonderful!
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588669030
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    • Pediatrics
    Dr. Rotenstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rotenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rotenstein works at Pediatric Alliance in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rotenstein’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

