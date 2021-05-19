Dr. Deborah Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Rosenthal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deborah Rosenthal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with Cornea-Opth Fdn Am
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Richmond Medical Health Care PC2691 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 980-0067
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenthal?
ONE OF THE BEST DOCTOR AROUND. BEAUTIFUL WORKERS VERY PATIENT, PROFESSIONAL, FRIENDLY AND THEY TREAT YOU LIKE A FAMILY. DR. ROSENTHAL VERY, VERY PROFESSIONAL, FRIENDLY AND KNOWS WHAT SHE DOING. GOD BLESS ALL OF THEM. ABDELAZIZ NAWWAR
About Dr. Deborah Rosenthal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1265403166
Education & Certifications
- Cornea-Opth Fdn Am
- Suny Downstate Mc
- Booth Meml Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Floaters and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenthal speaks Arabic and Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.