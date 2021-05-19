Overview

Dr. Deborah Rosenthal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with Cornea-Opth Fdn Am



Dr. Rosenthal works at Richmond Medical Health Care PC in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Floaters and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.