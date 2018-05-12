Dr. Deborah Rosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Rosa, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Rosa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ephrata, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Locations
Ephrata Community Hospital169 Martin Ave, Ephrata, PA 17522 Directions (717) 466-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosa performed two hernia repairs on me. She explained everything very well. Results are excellent. Recovery and healing went well. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Deborah Rosa, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1982787990
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosa accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosa.
