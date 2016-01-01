Overview

Dr. Deborah Roman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.



Dr. Roman works at American Family Care in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Irondale, AL and Gadsden, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.