Dr. Deborah Rollins, MD
Dr. Deborah Rollins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
- 1 7251 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 441-1138
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Doctor Rollins is a great listener and is thorough; great qualities for a physician. She explains options and encourages me to ask questions.
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Rollins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rollins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rollins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rollins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rollins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rollins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rollins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.