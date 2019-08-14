See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Greenbelt, MD
Dr. Deborah Rollins, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Deborah Rollins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7251 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 441-1138

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Sinusitis
Malaise and Fatigue
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Malaise and Fatigue
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Deborah Rollins, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275655938
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Rollins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rollins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rollins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rollins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rollins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rollins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rollins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rollins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

