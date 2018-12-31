See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Flushing, NY
Dr. Deborah Rimler, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (14)
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Deborah Rimler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Rimler works at Rimler & Rimler Mds in Flushing, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Zev Carroll MD PC
    14449 70th Ave, Flushing, NY 11367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 263-0600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Atherosclerosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Atherosclerosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Hernia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Nausea
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Rash
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Warts
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 31, 2018
    Professional, patient, kind and good listener
    Daisy in NY — Dec 31, 2018
    About Dr. Deborah Rimler, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295727303
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
