Dr. Deborah Renelus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deborah Renelus, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Trinity, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas.
Dr. Renelus works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care & Sports Medicine at Trinity11103 Trinity Blvd, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 312-3355
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been going to Dr Renelus for 3 years now. We affectionately call her Mighty Mouse. She is extremely competent and caring. We would recommend her to anyone looking for a family physician.
About Dr. Deborah Renelus, MD
- Allergy
- English, Creole
- 1275844482
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Renelus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renelus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renelus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renelus speaks Creole.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Renelus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renelus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renelus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renelus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.