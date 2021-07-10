Dr. Deborah Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Reid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deborah Reid, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Reid works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Associates PC2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 450, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 224-6680
-
2
Retina Associates PC7130 Minstrel Way Ste 120, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 997-4443
-
3
Retina Associates4175 N Hanson Ct Ste 200, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 262-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Reid is an excellent doctor. She is very thorough and provides excellent eye care. I highly recommend her! She has a very good bedside manner and her skills are outstandin!
About Dr. Deborah Reid, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas
- Washington Hospital City
- FAIRFAX HOSPITAL
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reid has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.
