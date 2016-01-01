Dr. Deborah Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Reed, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Reed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Med Coll of PA and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Cognitive Neurology & Alzheimer's Disease Center676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-9627Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 2 1 Westminster Pl, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 295-4248
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Deborah Reed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Med Ctr
- Rush Med Coll/Rush-Presby-St Luke's
- Med Coll of PA
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
