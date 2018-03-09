Overview

Dr. Deborah Quinn-Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Quinn-Chen works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Burlingame, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.