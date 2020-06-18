Overview

Dr. Deborah Price, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center, Southeast Hospital and Southeasthealth Center Of Stoddard County.



Dr. Price works at Cape Physician Associates in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.