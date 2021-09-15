Dr. Presken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Presken, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deborah Presken, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital and Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Presken works at
Locations
Presken Family Care13111 E Briarwood Ave Ste 360, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (720) 556-2001
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Yes I would. She always listens, asks your opinion, is caring, thorough and professional.
About Dr. Deborah Presken, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1700074846
Education & Certifications
- West Suburban Hospital Medical Center
- Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Wellesley College
