Overview

Dr. Deborah Porges, MD is a Dermatologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Porges works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning and Dermatitis Due to Drugs along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.