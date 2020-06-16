Overview

Dr. Deborah Parks, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Farmington, Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Hospital and Wabash General Hospital.



Dr. Parks works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.