Dr. Deborah Parks, MD
Dr. Deborah Parks, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Farmington, Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Hospital and Wabash General Hospital.
UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology4921 Parkview Pl Ste 5C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 286-2635
The Orthopedic Center of St. Louis10 Barnes West Dr Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8876
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Wabash General Hospital
Good doctor. Curious, open-minded, kind, calm, and she listens. She was my doctor back in the olden days, and now takes care of one of my favorite relatives.
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
