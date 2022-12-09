See All Dermatologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Deborah Ohlhausen, MD

Dermatology
5 (287)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Deborah Ohlhausen, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania, PA.

Dr. Ohlhausen works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Shoal Creek in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Liberty Hospital Primary Care Shoal Creek
    8380 N Tullis Ave Ste 300, Kansas City, MO 64158
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Rosacea
Actinic Keratosis
Folliculitis
Hives
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Warts
Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Fungal Nail Infection
Keloid Scar
Psoriasis
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Varicose Eczema
Allergic Reaction
Athlete's Foot
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Lice
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Purpura
Scabies
Shingles
Sinusitis
Skin Infections
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 287 ratings
    Patient Ratings (287)
    5 Star
    (260)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 09, 2022
    She is the best. Would never go to anyone else. Love Dr Deborah O.
    Marcia runyon — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Deborah Ohlhausen, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1487620191
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Univ Iowa Hosps & Clinics, Dermatology Univ Hosp Of Arkansas, Internal Medicine
    Internship
    University Ark
    Medical Education
    University of Pennsylvania, PA
