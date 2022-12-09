Overview

Dr. Deborah Ohlhausen, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania, PA.



Dr. Ohlhausen works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Shoal Creek in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.