Dr. Deborah Oh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from U Il and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Oh works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in La Mesa, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.