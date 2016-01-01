Dr. Deborah Ocasio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ocasio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Ocasio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deborah Ocasio, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ.
Dr. Ocasio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nj Behavioral and Health Psychology LLC14 Ridgedale Ave Ste 103, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 295-6335
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ocasio?
About Dr. Deborah Ocasio, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1972764983
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ocasio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ocasio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ocasio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ocasio works at
Dr. Ocasio has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ocasio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ocasio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ocasio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ocasio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ocasio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.