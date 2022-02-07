See All Dermatologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Deborah Nixon, MD

Dermatology
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Deborah Nixon, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Nixon works at DERMATOLOGY SPECIALISTS OF CHARLOTTE in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Specialists of Charlotte
    8936 BLAKENEY PROFESSIONAL DR, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 943-3714

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 07, 2022
    Dr. Nixon was patient and very thorough and answered all of my questions and addressed my concerns. She developed a treatment plan for me and I was satisfied overall with the visit.
    — Feb 07, 2022
    About Dr. Deborah Nixon, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073575684
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U South Fla
    Residency
    • Georgetown University
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
