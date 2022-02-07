Overview

Dr. Deborah Nixon, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Nixon works at DERMATOLOGY SPECIALISTS OF CHARLOTTE in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.