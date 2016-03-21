See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Yukon, OK
Pain Management
21 years of experience

Dr. Deborah Nilson, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Yukon, OK. They specialize in Pain Management, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Nilson works at Comprehensive Pain Management in Yukon, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Pain Management
    432 S Mustang Rd Ste A, Yukon, OK 73099 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 467-4399

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Low Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 21, 2016
    Dr. Nilson was very knowledge, was understanding, addressed my health issues in a very professional way and was on time. I would recommend Dr. Nilson to any family or friends. Dr. Nilson's staff was friendly, helpful and made sure my needs were met. The office is very nice, comfortable, and very clean.
    Mar 21, 2016
    About Dr. Deborah Nilson, DO

    • Pain Management
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University Of Central Oklahoma
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Nilson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nilson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nilson works at Comprehensive Pain Management in Yukon, OK. View the full address on Dr. Nilson’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

