Dr. Deborah Nagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Nagle, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Nagle, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Nagle works at
Locations
-
1
Stony Brook Surgical Associates Ufpc37 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-1825
- 2 140 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-1825
-
3
Stony Brook University Hospital101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-1825
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagle?
After struggling with UC for 17 years, every single medicine stopped working and my disease spread. Dr. Nagel performed 3 surgeries on me over 10 months and literally saved my life. I am disease free and off harsh medications for the first time in 17 years. The medications, infusions and injections began creating other major health issues, and now I am free of all of that and living my best life. Dr. Nagle motivated me to lose over 60 lbs and live a healthier active disease free lifestyle. She was the most profession, compassionate and motivating doctor that I have ever had and I will see my children grow up because of her surgical skills and kindness. I cannot recommend Dr. Nagle and her staff enough. I owe Dr. Nagle so much and will never be able to repay her for what she has done for me and my family.
About Dr. Deborah Nagle, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487680427
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagle works at
Dr. Nagle speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.