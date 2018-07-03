Dr. Nadel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Nadel, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Nadel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

Locations
Psychiatric Corporation of America2730 Wilshire Blvd Ste 325, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 453-3385
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nadel is hands down the best psychiatrist I have ever worked with with my conditions. She knows exactly what she is doing and listens to you, the patient. I benefited the most from working with for many years until I moved out of the country. If and when I move back, she will definitely be my go to psychiatrist. Highly recommended. Highly recommended that you work with her on a long term basis. She was referred to me by a employer and I couldn't have been happier!
About Dr. Deborah Nadel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1851468136
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY

