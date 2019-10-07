Dr. Deborah Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Mueller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deborah Mueller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wolfeboro, NH. They completed their residency with Womens/Infants Hosp-Brown U
Dr. Mueller works at
Locations
-
1
Huggins Hospital240 S Main St, Wolfeboro, NH 03894 Directions (603) 569-7585
-
2
Lahey Clinic Institute of Urology At Rochester21 Whitehall Rd Ste 303, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 335-6988
Hospital Affiliations
- Huggins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mueller?
In 2008, she helped save my life. Every prenatal visit we had with her was comforting.
About Dr. Deborah Mueller, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
- 1518057231
Education & Certifications
- Womens/Infants Hosp-Brown U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mueller works at
Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mueller speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.