Dr. Deborah Mueller, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Deborah Mueller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wolfeboro, NH. They completed their residency with Womens/Infants Hosp-Brown U

Dr. Mueller works at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, NH with other offices in Rochester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Huggins Hospital
    240 S Main St, Wolfeboro, NH 03894 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 569-7585
    Lahey Clinic Institute of Urology At Rochester
    21 Whitehall Rd Ste 303, Rochester, NH 03867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 335-6988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huggins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Pap Smear
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Pap Smear
Pregnancy Ultrasound

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 07, 2019
    In 2008, she helped save my life. Every prenatal visit we had with her was comforting.
    Kimberly Cochrane — Oct 07, 2019
    About Dr. Deborah Mueller, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518057231
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Womens/Infants Hosp-Brown U
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Mueller speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

