Dr. Deborah Morris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University - School of Medicine|Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
HCA Florida Gainesville Internal Medicine Physicians1130 Nw 64th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 605-2309Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I could not ask for a better patient experience visiting Dr. Deborah Morris. The staff from the moment I walked through the door were extremely professional, patients were greeted, screened and escorted to the exam room with a positive attitude, the nurse was exceptional, Dr. Morris listened attentively, providing feedback and recommendations that would address my health issues, explaining in detail specific steps I could take to improve my situation, forwarded prescriptions to my pharmacy in a timely manner and created a platform for open dialogue during my visit. The checkout procedures were quick and easy, and my next appointment was established with clear instructions regarding lab work. Faced with the ongoing pandemic, I could not have felt more safe in the environment. What a fantastic team! I strongly recommend Dr. Deborah Morris and the staff at Gainesville Internal Medicine Physicians!
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital - Baltimore|Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Johns Hopkins Affiliated - Sinai Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Affiliated - Sinai Hospital|Sinai hospital baltimore
- Creighton University - School of Medicine|Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
