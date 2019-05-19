Dr. Deborah Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Moore, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
-
1
AmarilloMD, PLLCe6141 W Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 451-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Samaritan Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
Dr. Moore has taken excellent care of my elderly mother.
About Dr. Deborah Moore, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1568617017
Education & Certifications
- TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.