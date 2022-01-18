Overview

Dr. Deborah McAlister, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System and W W Hastings Indian Hospital.



Dr. McAlister works at Saint Francis Cancer Center - Muskogee - Muskogee, OK in Muskogee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.