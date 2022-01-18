Dr. Deborah McAlister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAlister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah McAlister, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah McAlister, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System and W W Hastings Indian Hospital.
Locations
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee300 Rockefeller Dr, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 682-5501
Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery - Muskogee2900 N Main St Ste 101, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 684-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System
- W W Hastings Indian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Fixed both my knees. Could not ask for better service. Kathie Phelps
About Dr. Deborah McAlister, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAlister has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAlister accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAlister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAlister has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAlister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McAlister. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAlister.
