Dr. Deborah Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Huang, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Huang, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
About Dr. Deborah Huang, MD
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1730356775
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Huang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.