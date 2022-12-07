Dr. Deborah Macfarlane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macfarlane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Macfarlane, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Macfarlane, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Mohsdermatology Surgery Unit6655 Travis St Ste 650, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 563-2772
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very through and easy to talk to. I would give her a 6 if possible!!
About Dr. Deborah Macfarlane, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macfarlane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macfarlane accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macfarlane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macfarlane has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macfarlane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Macfarlane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macfarlane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macfarlane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macfarlane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.