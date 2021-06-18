See All Dermatologists in Pinecrest, FL
Dr. Deborah Longwill, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Deborah Longwill, DO

Dermatology
4 (152)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Deborah Longwill, DO is a Dermatologist in Pinecrest, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.

Dr. Longwill works at Miami Center For Dermatology in Pinecrest, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Scabies, Dry Skin and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Angelo Ayar, MD
Dr. Angelo Ayar, MD
10 (1226)
View Profile
Dr. Janice Lima-Maribona, DO
Dr. Janice Lima-Maribona, DO
8 (203)
View Profile
Dr. Anna Chacon, MD
Dr. Anna Chacon, MD
8 (23)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Center For Dermatology
    7700 SW 104th St Fl 2, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 279-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Scabies
Dry Skin
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Scabies
Dry Skin
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 152 ratings
    Patient Ratings (152)
    5 Star
    (117)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Longwill?

    Jun 18, 2021
    I highly recommend this Dermatologist clinic. I have been going to different dermatologist in Coral Gables but my skin problems Dermatitis never get better. The only Dermatology clinic that solved my skin problems was Dr. Longwill clinic. The person who cared for me was a PA named Yamille. She’s very professional and knowledgeable. I am satisfied with the service!
    MTellechea — Jun 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Deborah Longwill, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Deborah Longwill, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Longwill to family and friends

    Dr. Longwill's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Longwill

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Deborah Longwill, DO.

    About Dr. Deborah Longwill, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518921303
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Longwill, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longwill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Longwill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Longwill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Longwill works at Miami Center For Dermatology in Pinecrest, FL. View the full address on Dr. Longwill’s profile.

    Dr. Longwill has seen patients for Scabies, Dry Skin and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longwill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    152 patients have reviewed Dr. Longwill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longwill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longwill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longwill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Deborah Longwill, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.