Dr. Deborah Longwill, DO
Dr. Deborah Longwill, DO is a Dermatologist in Pinecrest, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Miami Center For Dermatology7700 SW 104th St Fl 2, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions (305) 279-7546
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- UnitedHealthCare
I highly recommend this Dermatologist clinic. I have been going to different dermatologist in Coral Gables but my skin problems Dermatitis never get better. The only Dermatology clinic that solved my skin problems was Dr. Longwill clinic. The person who cared for me was a PA named Yamille. She’s very professional and knowledgeable. I am satisfied with the service!
About Dr. Deborah Longwill, DO
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Longwill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Longwill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longwill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Longwill has seen patients for Scabies, Dry Skin and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longwill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Longwill speaks Spanish.
152 patients have reviewed Dr. Longwill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longwill.
