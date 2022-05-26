See All Ophthalmologists in Bronxville, NY
Dr. Deborah Lipson, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Deborah Lipson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Lipson works at Bronxville Eye Associates in Bronxville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bronxville Internal Medicine
    77 Pondfield Rd, Bronxville, NY 10708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 337-8844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Glaucoma
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Glaucoma
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 26, 2022
    Outstanding experience with Dr. Lipson. Two very successful surgeries for cataracts. I would highly recommend Dr. Lipson for her professional services and humanistic care !!
    Murray- — May 26, 2022
    About Dr. Deborah Lipson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902881816
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
