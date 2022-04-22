Dr. Lipschitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Lipschitz, MD
Dr. Deborah Lipschitz, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
D & L Dental Associates21 Sherman Ct, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 256-9926
Fairfield Womens Health Center LLC140 Sherman St Fl 5, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 256-9926
Dr. Lipschitz has seen my son for years. She is a great diagnostician, is compassionate, chooses and manages meds well, and provides skilled therapy. In short, Dr. Lipschitz is out-standing!
About Dr. Deborah Lipschitz, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Lipschitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipschitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipschitz.
