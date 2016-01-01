Dr. Deborah Lindner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Lindner, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Lindner, MD is a Vascular Medicine Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Vascular Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lindner works at
Locations
Downers Grove2001 Butterfield Rd Ste 100, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 322-9126
Center for Vein Restoration | Downers Grove680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 104, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (630) 322-9126
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Deborah Lindner, MD
- Vascular Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Midwest Vein Center
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindner has seen patients for Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Venous Sclerotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindner.
