Dr. Leverette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Leverette, MD
Dr. Deborah Leverette, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC.
Pediatric School Psychology Evaluation and Consultation Services3612 Landmark Dr Ste B, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 782-9280
Dr Leverette has helped me more than any psychiatrist I have ever seen. Her intelligence is matched by her empathy: she truly cares about her patients well-being. She helped me find the perfect combination of medications to manage my add and anxiety and the result is that I am finally THRIVING. I cannot express my gratitude enough for the role that she & Bobbi (her wonderful office manager) have played in helping me launch a new career & get my life on track.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Leverette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leverette.
