Overview

Dr. Deborah Leavens, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Herndon, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Leavens works at Herndon Family Medicine An Inova Partner in Herndon, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.