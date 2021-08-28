Overview

Dr. Deborah Kowalchuk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.



Dr. Kowalchuk works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Duluth, GA with other offices in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.