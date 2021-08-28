Dr. Deborah Kowalchuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalchuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Kowalchuk, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Kowalchuk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Dr. Kowalchuk works at
Locations
-
1
Johns Creek Resurgens Orthopedics6335 Hospital Pkwy Ste 200, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (404) 575-4500
-
2
UMASS Memorial Hosp Ortho Sgy281 Lincoln St Fl 2, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-5936
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kowalchuk?
Dr. Kowalchuk is a great foot and ankle surgeon. I have had surgery by her twice with great results. Her appointments are efficient and run on time, and her assistant Elizbeth is very helpful. Pre-op and operative care at Emory John's Creek was also excellent.
About Dr. Deborah Kowalchuk, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1245466036
Education & Certifications
- Foundation for Orthopaedic Athletic and Reconstructive Research
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- University of Pennsylvania
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowalchuk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kowalchuk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kowalchuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kowalchuk works at
Dr. Kowalchuk has seen patients for Limb Pain, Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalchuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalchuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalchuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalchuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalchuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.