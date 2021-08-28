See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Duluth, GA
Dr. Deborah Kowalchuk, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Deborah Kowalchuk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.

Dr. Kowalchuk works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Duluth, GA with other offices in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Johns Creek Resurgens Orthopedics
    6335 Hospital Pkwy Ste 200, Duluth, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 575-4500
    UMASS Memorial Hosp Ortho Sgy
    281 Lincoln St Fl 2, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 334-5936

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Limb Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 28, 2021
    Dr. Kowalchuk is a great foot and ankle surgeon. I have had surgery by her twice with great results. Her appointments are efficient and run on time, and her assistant Elizbeth is very helpful. Pre-op and operative care at Emory John's Creek was also excellent.
    Randy Smith, MD — Aug 28, 2021
    About Dr. Deborah Kowalchuk, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Foundation for Orthopaedic Athletic and Reconstructive Research
    • Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Kowalchuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalchuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kowalchuk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kowalchuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kowalchuk has seen patients for Limb Pain, Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalchuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalchuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalchuk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalchuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalchuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

