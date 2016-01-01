Overview

Dr. Deborah Ketterer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Ketterer works at Highland Foot and Ankle Clinic in Renton, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

