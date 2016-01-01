See All Podiatrists in Renton, WA
Dr. Deborah Ketterer, DPM

Podiatry
3 (7)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Deborah Ketterer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Ketterer works at Highland Foot and Ankle Clinic in Renton, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Functional Orthotic Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Deborah Ketterer, DPM

  • Podiatry
  • 34 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
  • Female
  • 1063584498
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
  • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Francis Hospital
  • Valley Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Deborah Ketterer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ketterer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ketterer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ketterer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ketterer works at Highland Foot and Ankle Clinic in Renton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Ketterer’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ketterer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ketterer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ketterer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ketterer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

