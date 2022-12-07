Dr. Deborah Karm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Karm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deborah Karm, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach (Douglas Park)3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (877) 696-3622Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Karm is awesome! Takes her time, listens, answers all questions and is super easy to talk to. She goes above and beyond.
About Dr. Deborah Karm, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1124431374
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Irvine
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
