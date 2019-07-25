See All Pediatricians in Catonsville, MD
Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Deborah Nicholson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2 E Rolling Cross Rd Ste 104, Catonsville, MD 21228 (410) 719-9630

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Anal or Rectal Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Hemorrhoids
Itchy Skin
Pollen Allergy
Radioallergosorbent Test
Skin Testing and Screening
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 25, 2019
    she is an awesome doctor very kind and listens to everything with patience. Helps in every possible way. Best allergist in town.
    Sidleem — Jul 25, 2019
    About Dr. Deborah Nicholson, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063576049
    Education & Certifications

    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Nicholson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholson is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Nicholson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nicholson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

