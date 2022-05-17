See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Deborah Jones, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Deborah Jones, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Jones works at ColumbiaDoctors - 800A 5th Avenue in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - 800A 5th Avenue
    800a 5th Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
May 17, 2022
Dr. Jones is very thorough, readily available, generous with her time, and a great listener. Her vast medical knowledge is extraordinary. Office staff is friendly and professional. Highly recommend.
GS — May 17, 2022
About Dr. Deborah Jones, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 21 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1114071859
Education & Certifications

  • TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Deborah Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jones works at ColumbiaDoctors - 800A 5th Avenue in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jones’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

