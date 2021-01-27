See All Pediatricians in Cambridge, MA
Dr. Deborah James, MD

Pediatrics
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Deborah James, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. James works at Children's Garden Pediatrics, LLC in Cambridge, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Boston Children's Primary Care Alliance
    799 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138 (617) 441-9276

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis

Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Normal Baby Development Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 27, 2021
    Highly recommend Dr. James. She is extremely caring and knowledgeable. She takes time with each patient to answer all questions and give the best care.
    — Jan 27, 2021
    About Dr. Deborah James, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831161421
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hasbro Children's Hospital (Pediatrics)
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Dr. Deborah James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. James has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. James accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. James works at Children's Garden Pediatrics, LLC in Cambridge, MA. View the full address on Dr. James’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

