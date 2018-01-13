See All Ophthalmologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Deborah Hudak, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Deborah Hudak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital.

Dr. Hudak works at All About Aesthetics in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    All About Aesthetics
    8311 Bandford Way Ste 103, Raleigh, NC 27615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 845-0333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 13, 2018
    Dr. Hudak uses the original formula of Kybella which is 4 times stronger than Kybella being used by other doctors. I first had the injections in my neck by another plastic surgeons office with little reduction in neck fat. I waited nine months and then went to Dr. Hudak and she injected my neck area with the orginial Kybella called mesolipotherapy. I had amazing results and all neck fat is gone and skin is tight. I am thrilled with my results and would highly recommend Dr. Hudak to anyone.
    Renae in wendell NC — Jan 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Deborah Hudak, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962593509
    Education & Certifications

    • Research Fellowship At Washington University
    • St Louis U Eye Inst
    • Kettering Medical Center
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Hudak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hudak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hudak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hudak works at All About Aesthetics in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hudak’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

