Dr. Deborah Holubec, MD
Dr. Deborah Holubec, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Regional Pain Care Center1111 Raintree Cir Ste 170, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (214) 509-9691
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Holubec is an amazing doctor! Most doctors these days only care about taking your money, but Dr. Holubec truly cares about people, and providing good care for them. She takes the time to communicate with her patients, and it thrills me to know that there is still ONE doctor out there with a good, loving heart. I am SO thankful that we found her!!! Thank you Dr. Holubec!!!
About Dr. Deborah Holubec, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1831169077
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Holubec has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holubec has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holubec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Holubec. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holubec.
