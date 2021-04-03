Overview

Dr. Deborah Holubec, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Holubec works at Regional Pain Care Center in Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.