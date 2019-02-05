Dr. Haynes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Haynes, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Haynes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Dr. Haynes works at
Locations
Michael O'. Weeks MD Msw Pllc915 118th Ave SE Ste 285, Bellevue, WA 98005 Directions (425) 451-3997
- 2 1309 114th Ave SE Ste 316, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 451-3997
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Came to see Dr.Haynes in the aftermath of a manic/psychotic blowout that caused legal and mental hell for me. Dr. Haynes was a godsend throughout the entire process. She listens and also cares about my wellbeing. I don't just feel like a number with her. Very difficult to find a good psychiatrist, even harder to find a great one, which Dr.Haynes is. She has my recommendation 100%.
About Dr. Deborah Haynes, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1801939129
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haynes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haynes works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Haynes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haynes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haynes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haynes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.