Overview

Dr. Deborah Hamby, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Hamby works at Eastside Gynecology Obstetrics in Roseville, MI with other offices in Macomb, MI, Rochester Hills, MI and Grosse Pointe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.