Dr. Haisch accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deborah Haisch, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Haisch, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Haisch works at
Locations
Payne Whitney Psychiatric Clinic525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Deborah Haisch, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1659646008
Education & Certifications
- GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
