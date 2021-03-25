Dr. Deborah Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Gross, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deborah Gross, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1200 N State St Ste 450, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 957-7343
A Bridge To Recovery361 Towne Center Pl Ste 1300, Ridgeland, MS 39157 Directions (601) 977-9353
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
She completely turned my mental health around during a very difficult time for me. Dr. Gross helped me through the process of diagnosis and helped me find the right combination or medications for me. She was never judgmental and truly cared about how I was doing. She did not push certain medications or treat me skeptically. She is such a nice lady and truly cared about her patients. Her staff showed the same level of care, responsiveness, and professionalism that she did. I would recommend her and anyone in her office!
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1982717997
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Psychiatry
