Dr. Deborah Greer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Greer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deborah Greer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.
Dr. Greer works at
Locations
-
1
John Muir Physician Network1450 Treat Blvd Ste 160, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 296-9000
-
2
Diablo Valley Pediatric Medical Group Inc.2700 Grant St Ste 110, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 674-2500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greer?
ABSOLUTELY THE BEST Primary Care Physician I ever met. I experienced a complex set of symptoms, that required many tests, treatments, and cooperation from Specialists. Dr. Greer always listened--she was exceedingly intelligent, curious and respectful. I recommend her to all my lifelong friends in Bay Area.
About Dr. Deborah Greer, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1003851858
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greer works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.