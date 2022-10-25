Dr. Deborah Goss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Goss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deborah Goss, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Hackensack Sleep and Pulmonary Center170 Prospect Ave Ste 20, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 996-0232
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen by a number of doctors who said I had a long-term Cough (pre-Covid). Dr. Gosh did a much more detailed exam - I had double pneumonia! She direct-admitted me and I’m alive today because she cared and is smart. Then she was by my side for my lung cancer. What else can we say, but thank God for you, Dr. Gosh.
About Dr. Deborah Goss, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 25 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1790765949
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- UMDNJ
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Immaculata
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
