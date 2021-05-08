See All Allergists & Immunologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Deborah Golob, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Deborah Golob, MD

Allergy
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Deborah Golob, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Allergy, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Golob works at Deborah S. Golob, M.D. in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Allergy Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven McClean, MD
Dr. Steven McClean, MD
6 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Ashley Tatum, MD
Dr. Ashley Tatum, MD
6 (18)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anne Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Deborah S. Golob, M.D.
    14858 Lake Hills Blvd Ste C1, Bellevue, WA 98007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 454-0526

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Insufficiency
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Insufficiency
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Golob?

    May 08, 2021
    Dr.Golob is a very caring doctor. I have been her patient for about eleven years now and she has always taken care of any medical problems I may have with examination and testing when necessary. She is very knowledgeable and efficient..
    Anne McNeill — May 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Deborah Golob, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Deborah Golob, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Golob to family and friends

    Dr. Golob's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Golob

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Deborah Golob, MD.

    About Dr. Deborah Golob, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710192869
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Connecticut Farmington
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Ohio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Golob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Golob has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Golob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golob works at Deborah S. Golob, M.D. in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Golob’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Golob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golob.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Deborah Golob, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.