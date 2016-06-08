Dr. Glick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Glick, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Glick, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
Dr. Glick works at
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Bonita Springs9776 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 201A, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 947-3092
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr.Glick today for the first time and she is BEYOND kind and compassionate! VERY thorough, VERY caring, VERY concerned! I walked in scared and walked out confident thanks to Dr.Glick! She really shows an interest in her patients and in todays revolving door medical visits it means so much! Thank YOU Dr.Glick for being you :)
About Dr. Deborah Glick, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Montefiore Med Center
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glick works at
Dr. Glick has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Glick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glick.
