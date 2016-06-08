See All Hematologists in Bonita Springs, FL
Dr. Deborah Glick, MD

Hematology
4 (11)
Overview

Dr. Deborah Glick, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center

Dr. Glick works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Bonita Springs in Bonita Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Bonita Springs
    9776 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 201A, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 08, 2016
    I saw Dr.Glick today for the first time and she is BEYOND kind and compassionate! VERY thorough, VERY caring, VERY concerned! I walked in scared and walked out confident thanks to Dr.Glick! She really shows an interest in her patients and in todays revolving door medical visits it means so much! Thank YOU Dr.Glick for being you :)
    Debra Bovasso in Ft Lauderdale, FL — Jun 08, 2016
    About Dr. Deborah Glick, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962450783
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Residency
    • Montefiore Med Center
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glick works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Bonita Springs in Bonita Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Glick’s profile.

    Dr. Glick has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Glick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

