Dr. Deborah Glassman, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Glassman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Glassman works at
Locations
Jefferson Urology Associates33 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Urology Associates511 KINGS HWY N, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She's very friendly, approachable, and nice. Would recommend!
About Dr. Deborah Glassman, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1174542823
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
