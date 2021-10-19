See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Deborah Glassman, MD

Urology
4.8 (424)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Deborah Glassman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Glassman works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Urology Associates
    33 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Urology Associates
    511 KINGS HWY N, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 424 ratings
Patient Ratings (424)
5 Star
(366)
4 Star
(39)
3 Star
(12)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Oct 19, 2021
She's very friendly, approachable, and nice. Would recommend!
Samantha Ricc — Oct 19, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Deborah Glassman, MD
About Dr. Deborah Glassman, MD

  • Urology
  • 28 years of experience
  • English
  • 1174542823
Education & Certifications

  • University of Maryland Medical Center
  • University of Maryland Medical Center
  • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
  • Urology
